Filed Under:Ellison Collins, Harris County, Houston, indicted, Indictment, Jury, officer, slap, Texas

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Harris County sheriff’s deputy is facing an assault charge after inviting a man to slap him in the face, then slapping the man to the ground last year.

The Harris County district attorney’s office said a grand jury indicted 39-year-old Ellison Collins Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Collins invited a now 61-year-old man to slap him in a restaurant parking lot. Video shows the man slowly raising his hand toward Collins, who then slaps him. However, it does not show what led to the altercation.

The sheriff’s office said Collins was placed on administrative duty and the investigation into the incident will be presented to a disciplinary committee.

Attorney Justin Keiter said Collins is not guilty and called the indictment “an affront to all of law enforcement.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

