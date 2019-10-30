Comments
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people have been killed after a crash involving a wrong-way driver in Mesquite early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of 635 near Highway 80.
The identities of the two victims have not yet been released as police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
Police have not said which vehicles the victims were in.
The highway was shut down for several hours and was expected to reopen at around 6 a.m.
