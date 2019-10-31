(CBS 11) – I love “discovering” new talent!
Caterina Zapponi is an Italian jazz singer, the daughter of screenwriter Bernardino Zapponi.
Her mother was a French-born chanteuse.
She studied at the Berklee College of Music, graduated in two years, and won the Berklee Cleo Laine Award for vocal achievement and performance.
She entered the Thelonious Monk International Vocal Jazz Competition and came in fourth among all singers. She has also performed in the movie “For The Love Of The Game” with Kevin Costner.
She has released a couple of albums thus far. She has a wonderful voice and a beautiful style of singing, backed up by talented musicians: Monty Alexander (piano), Martin Drew (drums), and the Brothers Petrocca on guitar and bass.
Listen to this version of the Count Basis song called ”Lil’ Darlin”.
Enjoy!
