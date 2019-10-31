  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar made Thursday night a Halloween to remember for a  pair of families with special needs children.

MedStar picked up children, who are unable to walk or speak, in an ambulance and took them trick-or-treating.

Their families followed along, too.

Kennedy Reed, 16, traveled with a breathing treatment machine so without MedStar’s help, trick-or-treating would not have been realistic.

Kennedy Reed and family go trick-or-treating with MedStar. (courtesy: MedStar)

She and her family dressed as characters from the movie “Inside Out.”

MedStar shared video from the special evening on Twitter.

Reed is non-verbal, but understands very well and loves to be talked to, and MedStar made sure she was talked to a lot while taking her around a neighborhood.

Ben Hatton, 7, also got the royal treatment on Halloween.

Ben Hatton and family go trick-or-treating with MedStar. (courtesy: MedStar)

Hatton, dressed as Kristoff from “Frozen,” and his family dressed up as other characters from the movie.

