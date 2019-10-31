FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar made Thursday night a Halloween to remember for a pair of families with special needs children.
MedStar picked up children, who are unable to walk or speak, in an ambulance and took them trick-or-treating.
Their families followed along, too.
Kennedy Reed, 16, traveled with a breathing treatment machine so without MedStar’s help, trick-or-treating would not have been realistic.
She and her family dressed as characters from the movie “Inside Out.”
MedStar shared video from the special evening on Twitter.
Reed is non-verbal, but understands very well and loves to be talked to, and MedStar made sure she was talked to a lot while taking her around a neighborhood.
Ben Hatton, 7, also got the royal treatment on Halloween.
Hatton, dressed as Kristoff from “Frozen,” and his family dressed up as other characters from the movie.
