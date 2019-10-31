LAKE HIGHLANDS (CBSDFW.COM) – Halloween costumes run the gamut from the Avengers and Harry Potter to Cat Woman and Super Woman.
But when it’s cold, 40 degrees cold, for example, Mother Nature sends trick-or-treaters back to the costume shop.
“It has definitely been a little busier! We’ve had people exchanging costumes thinking ‘oh I was going to wear this but it’s gonna be a little bit cold now that’s it’s going to be around freezing,’ ” said Nicole Justice, Assistant Manager of Spirit Halloween.
This Halloween is shaping up to be one of the top coldest ones on record.
And with that comes a little improvising, which Justice said is easily done.
“Wear thermals underneath something that either aligns with the color of the costume something that may be neutrals so that way you can still have the effect of the costume.”
Which as far as kids are concerned, is the most important thing.
