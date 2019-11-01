EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — One might think football games between the Cowboys and the Giants would be all about star running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley — think again.

The two finished 1-2 in rushing last season with Elliott gaining 1,434 yards and Barkley 1,307. They also were 1-2 in yards from scrimmage with Barkley leading the way with 2,028 and Elliott getting 2,001.

What’s interesting is Barkley and Elliott haven’t been the stars in the past three games between the NFC East rivals.

It’s been Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and he will get another chance at having his way with the Giants when the teams play on Monday night.

The division-leading Cowboys (4-3) are coming off a bye week, while the Giants (2-6) will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Cowboys have owned the Giants in recent seasons, winning five straight, including a 35-17 victory in Dallas in the season opener.

Prescott has been phenomenal in the past three. He is 68 of 101 for 1,053 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions.

“Ouch,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said after hearing the statistics. “He’s a really good player. That’s something that we have to get fixed this week when we play them. He’s an outstanding player. He has outstanding players around him. He has people that will block for him. Oh by the way, when it breaks down, he can run. So, he’s a challenge.”

The Cowboys also are facing a challenge, going against rookie quarterback Daniel Jones in his first start against Dallas. He played some in the opener in finishing up for Eli Manning.

“It’s pretty cool to go against somebody that you didn’t go against before,” Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. “He can move around. He’s got a strong arm. He’s athletic. He can be good in this league, but he’s also got to play against us twice a year.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)