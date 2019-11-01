DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Major Max Geron shared images on Twitter Friday from inside the Jade Spa on Market Center where sex trafficking victims were said to have lived and worked.
The tweet said, “The ‘tools’ of ‘foot reflexology’? No. The conditions where women lived sleeping on insulation inside a local illicit massage business. #HumanTrafficking #IMB”
Major Geron’s tweet included pictures of baggies of condoms, bottles of mouthwash, sleeping bags and mats on the floor and piles of people’s luggage.
The “tools” of “foot reflexology”?
No.
The conditions where women lived sleeping on insulation inside a local illicit massage business. #HumanTrafficking #IMB pic.twitter.com/vTzSPwtK29
— Maj. Max Geron (@MaxDPD) November 1, 2019
On Wednesday, October 30, the Dallas Police Department, along with local law enforcement partners, executed search warrants at the Jade Spa and eight other addresses in Dallas, Carrollton, Grapevine, Arlington, Southlake and Irving.
A search warrant was executed at the Dragon House restaurant on the 2600 block of E. Southlake Blvd. in Southlake.
The restaurant was found to be directly tied to the spa’s owners and management, and was financially linked to illegal activities.
Six people were arrested and charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Three other suspects are still wanted.
The Dallas City Attorney’s Office has obtained a temporary restraining order to keep the business from reopening.
