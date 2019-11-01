Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Video
Fort Worth Marathon Long Range Forecast
Jeff Ray has details on what weather may be like on race day morning.
41 minutes ago
Friday Evening News Brief
Here's what made news on Friday, November 1.
43 minutes ago
Texans Prepare For Christmas, Holiday Season 1 Day After Halloween
The official start of the holiday and Christmas season for many people started Friday.
45 minutes ago
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Arlington Police Warn About Latest Fake Gun Scare: 'This Was A Close Call'
Police responded with lights and sirens and weapons drawn until it was clear the guns were fake.
North Texans Prepare For Christmas, Holiday Season 1 Day After Halloween
The official start of the holiday and Christmas season for many people started Friday.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
Weather Links
DFW Weather
Live Radar
Weather App
Track The Heat
Mobile 11
Latest Forecast
Fort Worth Marathon Long Range Forecast
Jeff Ray has details on what weather may be like on race day morning.
41 minutes ago
Weather Stories
Mother Nature Playing Cold Weather Tricks, Sending Many Back To The Costume Shop
When it’s cold, 40 degrees cold for example, Mother Nature sends trick-or-treaters back to the costume shop.
AG Paxton Warns Dallas Area Business For 'Sparking Fear' Among Residents in Storm-Ravaged Areas
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a cease-and-desist letter to a North Texas contractor who distributed fliers in neighborhoods impacted by the recent tornados.
North Texas Cities Hoping For Federal Disaster Aid After Tornadoes
FEMA crews are assessing cities, including Richardson, this week.
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Cowboys
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Looks To Once Again Beat Down The Giants
One might think football games between the Cowboys and the Giants would be all about star running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley -- think again.
Rangers
Hunter Pence Becomes Free Agent After Comeback Season With Rangers
The 36-year-old Pence hit .297 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 83 games.
Mavericks
Nowitzki Way: Dallas Mavericks Legend Honored With Street Name In Front Of AAC
Dirk Nowitzki can now add street name to his list of accomplishments. The City of Dallas honored the Dallas Mavericks legend Wednesday by unveiling a street named after him.
Stars
Radulov's Hat Trick Keys Stars' Big Rally To Beat Wild 6-3
Alexander Radulov had a hat trick, scoring late in the second period and twice in the third, as the Dallas Stars rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Tuesday night.
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
Fort Worth Marathon Long Range Forecast
Jeff Ray has details on what weather may be like on race day morning.
41 minutes ago
Texans Prepare For Christmas, Holiday Season 1 Day After Halloween
The official start of the holiday and Christmas season for many people started Friday.
45 minutes ago
Dallas Police Chief Hall Repels Down Dallas Building
Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall repelled 15 to 20 stories in downtown Dallas for a Special Olympics fundraiser called, Over the Edge.
48 minutes ago
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Eat "Sleep" and Play at The Statler
You don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.
Behind The Scenes With Texas Celebrity Chef Tim Love
The restaurant business can be a grind, but when it's your passion the hard work and stress become a labor of love. That fits the life of Tim Love.
E.S.P. Videos
Eat.See.Play Video
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 11 / News Team
TXA 21
Advertise
Links & Numbers
Other
Upload Images/Video
Photo Galleries
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
Flight Attendant Sues Southwest Airlines Alleging Pilots Live Streamed From Lavatory
Renee Steinaker said she was working on a flight from Phoenix to Pittsburgh when she went into the cockpit and noticed an iPad mounted to the windshield, live streaming from one of the plane's lavatories.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBS 11 News
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
7:00 PM
Hawaii Five-0
8:00 PM
Magnum P.I.
9:00 PM
Blue Bloods
10:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 10pm
10:35 PM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
View All Programs
Fort Worth Marathon Long Range Forecast
By
Jeff Ray
November 1, 2019 at 6:56 pm
Filed Under:
DFW Weather
,
Fort Worth Marathon
,
race day
,
Runners
,
Weather
,
Weather Forecast
Fort Worth Marathon Long Range Forecast
Arlington Police Warn About Latest Fake Gun Scare: 'This Was A Close Call'
North Texans Prepare For Christmas, Holiday Season 1 Day After Halloween
Cambridge School Of Dallas Students Return To Class At Fellowship Church After Tornado
Jeff
Ray
More from
Jeff Ray
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.