FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth couple was terrorized by a pair of clown-faced home invaders on Halloween night.
According to police, it was just before 8:00 p.m. when two men wearing clown masks forced their way into a home in the 1100 block of East Richmond Avenue.
Once inside the men, one armed with a knife and the other a gun, forced a woman to put duct tape on her husband’s hands.
Ultimately the robbers left without injuring the couple.
Police haven’t said if the wife was forced to assist the thieves gather their loot. Officials did confirm cash was stolen out of two wallets, but it isn’t known what other items, if any, were taken.
Robbery detectives with the Fort Worth Police Department are investigating.
