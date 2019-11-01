DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi are in Dallas Friday for the groundbreaking ceremony of the company’s new major hub in Deep Ellum.
The ride-sharing and food delivery company is expected to move into their new home in 2022.
The new hub is expected bring about 3,000 jobs to North Texas as the company will look to hire for new positions and relocate current employees.
By the end of this year, Uber is expected to either hire or relocate 400 employees in Dallas. Temporary offices are expected to open by July 2020.
The company is set to receive $36 million in incentives from the state and local governments. The Dallas City Council approved the incentives in August, which is the same month the new hub was announced.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will be joining Abbott and Khosrowshahi in making remarks on the groundbreaking.
According to Uber, Dallas was the first city in Texas to offer the ride-sharing service in 2012.
