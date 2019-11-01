DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two schools that suffered damage during the the tornado outbreak nearly two weeks ago came together for some Friday night football.
St. Mark’s School of Texas and Episcopal School of Dallas set aside rivalry for a bit and focused on healing.
“Specifically St. Mark’s has always been a close friend of our school, so we wanted to make sure we support them and be a friend back to them in this really hard time,” said Abby Brand, a senior at ESD.
While both schools were damaged when an EF 3 tornado ripped through north Dallas, ESD students can get back on their turf.
St. Mark’s cannot.
So for Friday’s game, ESD students set up a table for students to write letters of encouragement for storm victims. They were also taking monetary donations for United to Learn.
“When we have an opportunity to reach out to the greater Dallas community, we always like to take advantage of that,” said ESD senior Ned Dockery.
It’s a display that shows how football creates family and brings the community together under the Friday night lights.
