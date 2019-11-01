



A North Texas family is in mourning after their patriarch was shot and killed during a robbery in front of their home in north Dallas Wednesday evening.

Pablo Campos, 57, had just gotten home from work and was getting out of his car when someone shot him multiple times and then robbed him. The shooting happened in the 13800 block of Stonemoss Drive near the intersection of Coit Road and Spring Valley Road.

Campos’ son, Enrique, said he arrived home that evening and found father lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound to his neck.

“I was walking towards the house and I just saw him laying down on the ground… He was coughing up blood. They shot him in the neck,” Enrique said.

Campos was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

“They wanted to rob him. I don’t know why. And then they just, I don’t know why they would kill him,” Enrique said.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and do not have any suspects at this time. The family said they don’t know who would want to harm the La Madeleine chef who kept to himself.

“He was funny. He was nice. I mean, he just went to work and came home to us and that’s pretty much it,” Enrique said.

“It’s just hard to believe. I mean, I don’t think we’ve processed it yet,” he added.

Enrique said he hopes a neighbor’s camera captured some type of clue that could lead to his father’s killer.