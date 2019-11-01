AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Investigators say they hazed pledges by forcing them to eat soup laced with hot peppers and pet food, now the University of Texas chapter of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity has been shut down.

The hazing allegations lead to the Office of the Dean of Students recommending a four-year suspension and a subsequent 2-year probation for the fraternity.

The university investigation found that during the 2018-19 school year fraternity pledges were shot with air soft guns and forced to eat spicy soup made with the Bhut jolokia ghost chili pepper and cat food.

Officials said pledges competed in relay races where they would run back and forth between the chapter house and a nearby apartment building while chugging milk mixed with hand soap, laundry detergent or vinaigrette. Some pledges were even forced to stand in ice while being interrogated by active members.

The chapter officially closed Tuesday. Fraternity CEO Mark E. Timmes said shuttering the chapter was the “only appropriate action.”

Fraternity officials say the students involved have been placed on disciplinary alumni status.

It’s the third hazing allegation in the chapter during the last eight years.

