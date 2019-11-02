Filed Under:Carrier Parkway, Critical Condition, dps, GPPD, Grand Prairie, highway, I-20, investigating, North Texas, Police, Road Rage, Shooting, State Highway 161

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is in critical condition tonight following a possible road rage shooting in Grand Prairie.

Police said between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Nov. 1, a victim was struck by gunfire while traveling eastbound on I-20 between State Highway 161 and Carrier Parkway.

The victim — whose identity is being withheld at this time — was transported to a nearby trauma center where they are listed in critical condition.

Detectives are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male. He is believed to have been driving a white car, possibly a hatchback, during the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or observed aggressive driving during this timeframe is asked to call the Grand Prairie Police Department.

