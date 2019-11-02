GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is in critical condition tonight following a possible road rage shooting in Grand Prairie.
Police said between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Nov. 1, a victim was struck by gunfire while traveling eastbound on I-20 between State Highway 161 and Carrier Parkway.
The victim — whose identity is being withheld at this time — was transported to a nearby trauma center where they are listed in critical condition.
Detectives are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male. He is believed to have been driving a white car, possibly a hatchback, during the incident.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or observed aggressive driving during this timeframe is asked to call the Grand Prairie Police Department.
