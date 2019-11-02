DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 55-year-old man was shot and killed after getting involved in a “physical altercation” in Dallas Friday evening, police say.
Around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 1, police responded to a shooting at 3100 Great Trinity Forest Wy., where they found Henry Crayton, 55, shot.
Officers said Crayton had been involved in a series of disturbances at the location, and that he and an unknown suspect “exchanged words” before the suspect pulled a handgun and shot.
Crayton was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The suspect — whose identity has not yet been released — remains at large.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Det. Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com.
