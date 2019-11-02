UNIVERSITY PARK (CBSDFW.COM) — A pregnant woman was shot during a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in University Park Saturday morning, police say.
Around 6:39 a.m. Nov. 2, police responded to a shooting call at the CVS located on 3012 Mockingbird Ln., where the suspect entered the store, demanded money and then shot a pregnant employee twice. The suspect fled on foot from the store without taking any money.
The pregnant employee was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where she was immediately admitted into surgery. Officials said she was approximately eight months pregnant and the condition of both her and the child is unknown at this time.
A second store employee was inside the store when the incident occurred, but was not injured.
Police said the suspect appeared to be a male, approximately 6-feet-tall and was wearing heavy, dark-colored winter clothing with a hood.
This is an ongoing investigation.
