  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMAll Rise
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:black cat, cat on field, Dallas Cowboys, DFW Sports, Monday Night Football, New York Giants, NFL, Offbeat

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (CBSDFW.COM) – A little late for Halloween, but just in time to interrupt Monday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

A black cat ran onto and around part of the field with about four minutes to go in the first half with the Cowboys trailing 9-3.

A black cat runs on the field during the second quarter of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

State Troopers on the field tried to corral the cat, but it was the cat that decided when it was time to go, and after a few minutes left the field and down a side tunnel in the stadium.

The crowd cheered.

After the cat left the field, the Giants got a field goal, the Cowboys scored a touchdown and then Bret Maher kicked a 52-yard field goal for the Cowboys as time expired in the first half to give Dallas a 13-12 lead.

The Cowboys scored 10 points in the final minute of the first half.

Perhaps the cat was good luck for the team from Texas.

A black cat runs on the field during the second quarter of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Cowboys got off to a slow start with Dak Prescott throwing an interception on the first play from scrimmage.

New York ended up coming away with a field goal.

A black cat runs on the field during the second quarter of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

No word on if either team tried to sign the elusive cat during halftime. 🙂

 

 

Comments