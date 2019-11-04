EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (CBSDFW.COM) – A little late for Halloween, but just in time to interrupt Monday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

A black cat ran onto and around part of the field with about four minutes to go in the first half with the Cowboys trailing 9-3.

State Troopers on the field tried to corral the cat, but it was the cat that decided when it was time to go, and after a few minutes left the field and down a side tunnel in the stadium.

The crowd cheered.

After the cat left the field, the Giants got a field goal, the Cowboys scored a touchdown and then Bret Maher kicked a 52-yard field goal for the Cowboys as time expired in the first half to give Dallas a 13-12 lead.

The Cowboys scored 10 points in the final minute of the first half.

Perhaps the cat was good luck for the team from Texas.

The Cowboys got off to a slow start with Dak Prescott throwing an interception on the first play from scrimmage.

New York ended up coming away with a field goal.

No word on if either team tried to sign the elusive cat during halftime. 🙂