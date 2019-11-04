



– Grapevine Police Senior Officer RJ Hudson has returned to full duty after being critically injured in the line of duty more than two years ago.

Monday was Officer Hudson’s first full day back on his own in the traffic unit.

Since the accident that nearly claimed his life, Officer Hudson has undergone 11 surgeries and hundreds of hours of intensive rehabilitation therapy, Grapevine Police said.

On October 19, 2017, Senior Officer Hudson was traveling south on SH-121 near Hall-Johnson Road when an SUV swerved into his lane and hit his motorcycle. Officer Hudson was rushed to the hospital with dozens of broken bones, lacerations, and internal injuries.

He was released from the hospital a little more than a month later, where he continued his recovery at home.

Hudson ultimately returned to work on light duty, but still faced obstacles and setbacks in his recovery, including the need for additional surgeries and therapies.

On September 17, 2019, Officer Hudson was released from medical care and allowed to return to work in full uniform. He then spent the next several weeks re-acclimating and re-certifying in all aspects of his job duties as a motorcycle officer.

The Grapevine Police Department said in a statement, “Throughout his journey, Hudson remained positive and focused on his recovery. The Grapevine Police Department recognizes the sacrifices, dedication, and determination by not only Senior Officer RJ Hudson, but his entire family for their unwavering support and positive attitude. Congratulations to Senior Officer Hudson, and thank you to everyone who assisted in his recovery along the way.”

Grapevine Police also tweeted a short video of Officer Hudson (first officer on the right) with his traffic unit colleagues and said, “2 years and 16 days since the on-duty crash that nearly claimed his life — today Senior Officer RJ Hudson is back on full duty as a traffic officer. So many obstacles, yet RJ never quit. Today we celebrate his success. #NeverQuit #Congratulations”

Grapevine Police said Officer Hudson’s injuries included:

Both orbital bones broken

Broken nose

Cracked teeth and filling knocked out

Ruptured ear drum

Concussion

Diagnosed with Traumatic Brain Injury (T.B.I.)

Multiple lacerations

Multiple contusions

Puncture wound right tricep

Bursitis in left hip

Broken left clavicle

Left scapula fractured

8 broken ribs (7 left, 1 right)

4 ruptures in lungs

Arterial bleeding & spleen injury

Bruised kidneys

Torn right rotator cuff

Multiple compression fractures of vertebra

Fractured L-4

Left wrist broken

Left thumb broken

Right wrist broken

Right thumb, index finger and knuckles broken

Shattered bones in right forearm

Nerve damage to right hand

Ligament damage to right wrist

Tibial plate fractured in left leg

Torn meniscus in left knee

Ligaments & tendons torn in left ankle

Talus bone in left ankle fractured

Shattered bones in left foot

–11 surgeries

–26 different broken bones