McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The McKinney Fire Department said a kitchen fire over the weekend at an apartment complex could have led to a disaster, but a single sprinkler head kept the damage to a minimum.
Firefighters responded to a call Saturday evening about a grease fire in a kitchen at the 1701 at Eldorado apartments.
MFD units arrived to find the fire had been extinguished by one fire sprinkler head placed in the ceiling above the stove.
No one was injured and the damage was contained to that one kitchen in that one unit.
“Incidents like this highlight the need for more home fire sprinkler systems;” said McKinney Fire Marshal Mike Smith. “Without the fire sprinkler’s fast response, those flames would have spread quickly. That means more costly damage and a longer repair time.”
The McKinney Fire Department points out, only intense heat can activate a fire sprinkler system. Smoke alone will not cause water to come out of sprinkler heads.
