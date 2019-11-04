Filed Under:Counseling Team, DFW News, Education, Firearm, Gun Safety, Guns, Jeff Irvin, Mass Shooting Prevention, pistol, Shooting, Students Safety, Superintendent of Schools, Texas News, Thompson Middle School, weapon

QUINLAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A firearm was confiscated from a student at Thompson Middle School Monday morning.

Superintendent of Schools, Jeff Irvin sent a letter home to parents telling them administrators and police took the weapon from the student who’s currently in custody.

The letter stated in part:

“While no threats were made against students, staff or the school, having a weapon on campus is a direct violation of QISD policy and state law, and disciplinary action will be taken against the student involved, including but not limited to, a charge for unlawfully carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place.”

A counseling team is available for students who want talk about any fears or concerns they may have.

 

 

 

 

