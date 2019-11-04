Comments
QUINLAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A firearm was confiscated from a student at Thompson Middle School Monday morning.
Superintendent of Schools, Jeff Irvin sent a letter home to parents telling them administrators and police took the weapon from the student who’s currently in custody.
The letter stated in part:
“While no threats were made against students, staff or the school, having a weapon on campus is a direct violation of QISD policy and state law, and disciplinary action will be taken against the student involved, including but not limited to, a charge for unlawfully carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place.”
A counseling team is available for students who want talk about any fears or concerns they may have.
