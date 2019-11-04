



– Federal prosecutors laid out extraordinary details about a drug trafficking organization that involved a now-former Plano Police detective and a Park Cities mother of 10.

CBS 11 News was inside a detention hearing Monday where all nine of the accused appeared for the first time since raids last week.

All but one of the nine indicted defendants asked a judge to be released before trial.

Gina Corwin-Bishop, 51, the Park Cities mother of 10, waived her right to a detention hearing electing to stay in jail.

Federal prosecutors call Gary Collin Bussell, 50, the head of a drug trafficking organization out of this home on Gilbert Avenue in North Dallas.

Authorities revealed today that those who worked for him, including Gina Corwin, a mom of ten in the Park Cities, sold oxycodone, fentanyl and Adderall which was actually methamphetamine.

The deals were made at Uptown restaurants and bars near the SMU campus among other places.

One customer who lived in this Fairview apartment, a 29-year-old man, suffered a fatal overdose last year which started the DEA investigation.

Among the defendants in court, Eric Dockery, 45, a 20-year veteran Plano Police detective who resigned last week and who authorities say became a customer and bought narcotics while in his uniform.

A narcotics officer testified the former detective, “…gave gun training and handguns for pills purported to be oxycodone.”

Prosecutors also revealed that Dockery, a firearms instructor, offered free gun training to the drug organization.

The judge allowed one defendant out on bond but the others remain jailed.

Prosecutors say the organization was dealing 3,000 oxycodone and 2,000 counterfeit Adderall pills a month.

One of the defendants told authorities they distributed pills to the University of Oklahoma where a family member is a student.

The DEA is investigating that.

Below are the names and ages of everyone who has been arrested and named in the indictment:

Gary Collin Bussell, 50, of Dallas;

Ben Westin, 28, of Carrollton, Texas;

Scott Perras, 27, of McKinney, Texas;

Frank Eric Dockery, 45, of Blue Ridge, Texas;

William Grant Allbrook, 32, of The Colony, Texas;

Austin Seymour, 24, of Dallas;

Lisa Young, 32, of Dallas;

George Wagner, III, 46, of Garland, Texas;

Gina Corwin, 51, of Dallas; and

Todd Shewmake, 34, of McKinney, Texas.