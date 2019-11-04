NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dinah Shore (born Frances Rose Shore on February 29, 1916 and died on February 24, 1994) was an American singer, actor, and television personality. During the 1940’s, she was one of the top-charting singers among all female vocalists, charting nearly 80 times. She appeared in several theatrical motion pictures but was very successful on television for nearly 40 years, primarily in the role as a variety show hostess.

She debuted on the CBS Radio Network in 1939 on the show “Ben Bernie’s Orchestra.” She also appeared on the NBC Radio Networks as well and recorded for RCA Victor Records. During World War II, she appeared in various USO shows performing for American soldiers overseas. Some people may recall her appearing in TV commercials for Chevrolet with her singing the slogan “See The USA In Your Chevrolet.”

Today’s holiday song is “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”, written by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blaine, made famous by Judy Garland in the 1944 MGM musical, “ Meet Me In St. Louis.” There are many other great versions of this song as well, such as Frank Sinatra, but the Shore version is excellent as well.

Enjoy!