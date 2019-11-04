  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert Monday evening for a 2-year-old girl last seen in far west Bexar County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jaya Trevino was taken by her father, 33-year-old Juan Alejandro Trevino, during what investigators call a “family violence assault.”

Jaya Trevino and Juan Alejandro Trevino (Bexar Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Trevino allegedly kicked in the door to Jaya’s mother’s home, threatened her, and assaulted her, KENS-TV in San Antonio reports.

He then grabbed Jaya and fled the residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found Trevino’s black Nissan Sentra, but they still haven’t found him or Yaya.

Jaya was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with purple and pink lettering reading “Big Sister.”

