BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) – As his November 20 execution date looms, a growing chorus of supporters say a Texas death row inmate is innocent of murder and deserves clemency.

Rodney Reed has spent more than 21 years on death row for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites.

Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed. (credit: The Dr. Phil Show)

Reed insists he is innocent, and a former prison inmate last week submitted testimony that Stites’ fiancé Jimmy Fennell, who was later found guilty of kidnapping and improper sexual activity in a different case, confessed the murder to him years ago.

Reed has garnered high-profile supporters including Rihanna, LL Cool J, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian West and “Dr. Phil” McGraw who actually came to Texas to interview the now 51-year-old inmate.

