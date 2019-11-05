



– A jury has found a North Texas man guilty of capital murder in the fatal shooting and beheading of his roommate and fatal shooting of the roommate’s 17-year-old girlfriend as she tried to get away.

The Tarrant County jury deliberated for more than five hours in Fort Worth before finding Hector Acosta-Ojeda guilty of capital murder in the September 2017 killings of Erick Zelaya and Iris Chirinos.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty when testimony begins Wednesday on sentencing.

If a jury can’t agree on death, Acosta-Ojeda would receive a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without parole.

Police began a death investigation in the 800 block of E. Sanford Street near 400 Truman Street.

Someone reported finding human remains in a wooded area near a creek.

During the execution of a search warrant, additional human remains believed to belong to a second person were also found by investigators.

It’s in the backyard of the home at 202 Burton Drive where the bodies of a male and female have been found buried.

But about quarter-mile from there, someone found a severed head that belongs to one of the bodies.

A note written in Spanish was found next to the head and made a reference to being disloyal to a group.