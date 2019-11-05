LAVON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County Sheriff’s Department said multiple people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Lavon Tuesday evening.
The crash involving two cars happened on State Highway 78 in front of the Bently Farms subdivision around 6:00 p.m.
Community ISD put out a statement on the deadly crash as victims went to school there.
“Tonight we were devastated to learn of a tragic car accident involving multiple students from Community ISD. We are grateful to the first responders on the scene. As they continue to investigate CISD will refrain from making any additional comment out of respect for the families. Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and with the entire Brave Nation as we grieve together. Counselors will be available to help support students and staff first thing in the morning.”
Law enforcement and other emergency response agencies have not yet confirmed how many people died in the crash.
The Sheriff’s Department said drivers need to seek alternative routes around SH 78 and Lake Rd.
The roadway is closed. Police and fire crews are on scene working the incident.
A few more minor accidents occurred as a result of the major crash, according to Lavon Police Chief Michael Jones.
In addition to Lavon Police and Fire Departments, DPS, Wylie Police, Wylie Fire Department, Nevada Fire Department and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.
You must log in to post a comment.