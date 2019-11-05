Comments
GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman in Granbury is hoping some trick-or-treaters can come through for her in a big way.
Granbury Police said a resident lost her wedding ring while handing out candy last Thursday night.
She said it possibly slipped off her finger in the Water’s Edge area of the city.
Police shared a photo of the actual ring.
The ring’s owner is offering a $1,000 reward for its return.
Anyone who may have found the ring can call Granbury Police at 817-573-2648 and make arrangements to turn it in.
