GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman in Granbury is hoping some trick-or-treaters can come through for her in a big way.

Granbury Police said a resident lost her wedding ring while handing out candy last Thursday night.

She said it possibly slipped off her finger in the Water’s Edge area of the city.

Police shared a photo of the actual ring.

Lost wedding ring in Granbury (Granbury Police Dept.)

The ring’s owner is offering a $1,000 reward for its return.

Anyone who may have found the ring can call Granbury Police at 817-573-2648 and make arrangements to turn it in.

