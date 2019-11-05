EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSDFW.COM) – Troy Aikman let his voice be heard on Twitter Monday night as he and many others saw an abundance of penalties during the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the New York Giants.

The Cowboys won 37-18 but it was a much closer game than the final score would lead you to believe. The game had many heated moments between the two division rivals, which led to a barrage of yellow flags.

In total, the Cowboys were penalized 10 times for 104 yards and four of those flags were personal fouls.

The Giants were also the victims of questionable calls that went in Dallas’ favor. In the fourth quarter, the Giants challenged a play in the red zone for a possible defensive pass interference on cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, but the ruling was upheld. There was also a crucial (and questionable) pass interference call on Giants CB Deandre Baker in the fourth quarter that kept a Cowboys drive alive and led to a touchdown.

Aikman took notice to the constant penalties being called, especially in the fourth quarter, and went on Twitter to voice his concern.

“Our league has a lot to address this offseason as consumer confidence continues to wane,” he said.

Several heated moments between the two teams led to four personal fouls that were all called on the Cowboys, including a taunting penalty on safety Xavier Woods and unsportsmanlike conduct on defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Many fans also let their frustrations be heard in replies to Aikman’s tweet.

“Flag. Flag. Flag. Stoppage. Review. Personal foul. Flag. Flag. Atrocious product Troy,” one person said.

“Painful to watch a game regardless of your loyalty,” another person said.

Although the Cowboys left MetLife Stadium with a win Monday night, it also wasn’t their best showing regardless of the penalties. The Cowboys host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night and will attempt to stay on top of the NFC East.