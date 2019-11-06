Election 2019Breaking Down 2019 Texas Election Results
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross has been arrested and charged with marijuana and unlawful gun possession in Frisco, police say.

Ross was arrested Wednesday morning during a traffic stop.

The defensive tackle is currently on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury.

Defensive tackle Daniel Ross #93 of the Dallas Cowboys (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

He signed with the Cowboys in 2017, where he played three games and had five tackles with one sack and a fumble recovery. He also played through the 2018 season.

He agreed to a one-year contract in March 2019 but was placed on the injured reserve list before the start of the regular season.

