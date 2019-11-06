FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys defense looked to force more turnovers heading into their matchup against the New York Giants and safety Xavier Woods did just that.
Woods was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for week nine by the NFL for his work on Monday night.
In the Cowboys 37-18 win, Woods had three tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. It was his second interception of the season.
Defensive Players of the Week (Week 9):
AFC: @steelers LB @Bud_Dupree
NFC: @dallascowboys S @its_hollyWOODS
(by @headshoulders) pic.twitter.com/mx5jQiLjDU
— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2019
So far this season, the Dallas defense as a whole has four interceptions and 10 forced fumbles (eight of those recovered).
Alongside Woods was Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree with the AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor.
The Cowboys are getting ready to face the Minnesota Vikings at home this Sunday night.
