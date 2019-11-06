North Texas Election Results Here
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cowboys Defense, Dallas Cowboys, Defensive Player of the Week, DFW Sports, Football, New York Giants, NFL, Xavier Woods

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys defense looked to force more turnovers heading into their matchup against the New York Giants and safety Xavier Woods did just that.

Woods was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for week nine by the NFL for his work on Monday night.

In the Cowboys 37-18 win, Woods had three tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. It was his second interception of the season.

So far this season, the Dallas defense as a whole has four interceptions and 10 forced fumbles (eight of those recovered).

Alongside Woods was Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree with the AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor.

The Cowboys are getting ready to face the Minnesota Vikings at home this Sunday night.

Comments