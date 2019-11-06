CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two seventh graders at Charles M. Blalack Middle School are charged with felonies for displaying realistic-looking pellet guns on campus.
The boys are charged with violating Texas Education Code Sec. 37.125 Exhibition, Use, or Threat of Exhibition or Use of Firearms, a third-degree felony.
The Carrollton Police Department seized three pellet guns on Monday during the course of the investigation, which began as a result of an anonymous tip through the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s Anonymous Alerts reporting system.
The investigation revealed that numerous students who were aware of the incident did not report it.
The Carrollton Police Department reminds everyone to always report suspicious activity, and to never display a facsimile firearm in public.
