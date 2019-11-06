Election 2019Breaking Down 2019 Texas Election Results
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police have arrested a man in Mexico who’s suspected of stealing a car that belonged to the New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach last week, authorities said.

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick told a local news station in Corpus Christi that Adam Curtis Williams was arrested by authorities in the Mexican state of Jalisco on felony theft charges Wednesday.

Adam Curtis Williams (Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities believe the 33-year-old Utah native and Amanda Noverr might have had contact with 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler before they died. They released a surveillance photo of Williams and Noverr crossing the border into Mexico in the Butler’s car.

James Butler’s sister, Debbie Van Loon, told a New Hampshire news station that they were “glad to hear the arrest has been made and await what’s next.”

Officials said the Butlers’ deaths are being investigated as homicides.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

