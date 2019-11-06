CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police have arrested a man in Mexico who’s suspected of stealing a car that belonged to the New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach last week, authorities said.
Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick told a local news station in Corpus Christi that Adam Curtis Williams was arrested by authorities in the Mexican state of Jalisco on felony theft charges Wednesday.
Authorities believe the 33-year-old Utah native and Amanda Noverr might have had contact with 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler before they died. They released a surveillance photo of Williams and Noverr crossing the border into Mexico in the Butler’s car.
James Butler’s sister, Debbie Van Loon, told a New Hampshire news station that they were “glad to hear the arrest has been made and await what’s next.”
Officials said the Butlers’ deaths are being investigated as homicides.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.