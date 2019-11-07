NEVADA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Days after four high school students were killed in a car crash Tuesday evening, students came together to not only grieve, but support each other during the difficult time.

On her way home from school, Community High School junior Kaitlin Renfrow stopped by a growing memorial off State Highway 78.

“Obviously it’s still hard on everyone and I wanted to come out and show it,” Renfrow said.

It was only two days ago that her peers fell victim to a head-on collision after the pickup they were in hydroplaned.

Renfrow said she was close to one of the victims, Secily Lackey, and was continuing to grow a relationship with the 16-year-old.

She also joined others messages of love and healing by writing on a cross memorializing the teens.

“Community as a whole… we’re good at coming together and holding each other, being there for each other,” Renfrow said.

Lavon Fire Chief Danny Anthony is also dealing with the trauma of responding to Tuesday’s crash. He and others who were there are now meeting with the Wylie Fire Department’s stress management team to address and cope with it.

“I’ve seen these kids, so it’s tough because we do know them,” Anthony said.

But the hardest part for Police Chief Mike Owens was meeting with the victims’ families.

“It’s kind of hard to keep it up there and not be sad,” he said.

Tomorrow night, the high school will have their last home game of the season against Dallas ISD’s Roosevelt High School.

DISD said the two teams will have dinner before the game, in the district’s attempt to help Community in any way possible.

“If it wasn’t for community and all of my classmates, I would not be OK,” Renfrow said.