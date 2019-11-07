HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Haltom City Police Department is investigating after receiving reports that a man indecently exposed himself to a teenaged girl Wednesday and sexually assaulted another the following day.
Around 8 a.m. Nov. 6, a 17-year-old girl was walking toward the Haltom High School on Haltom Road, when the suspect — described as a 20 to 25-year-old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair — said “hello” to her. The student told officials she continued to walk toward the school as the suspect passed in the opposite direction.
But, the teen said when she got to the High Pointe intersection, she noticed the suspect again — standing at the same intersection. And after passing the suspect once more, she continued walking until she noticed him again, outside a neighborhood, with his pants pulled down and masturbating.
Police said the teen screamed at the male and he fled through the neighborhood.
Just before 7:30 a.m. the next day, a 16-year-old girl was walking from Buffalo Ridge Park toward the high school when she reported a white male ran up to her and grabbed her breasts.
Officials said she described a suspect similar to the one reported the day prior.
Anyone with information on either of the two incidents is asked to contact the police department at 817-222-7000.
