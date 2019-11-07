Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In light of studies released this week relating to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey and Monitoring the Future survey, JUUL Labs’ CEO K.C. Crosthwaite announced that the company will immediately stop accepting orders for mint pods in the United States.
In recent months, vaping has been an issue for North Texas school districts. For Richardson ISD, it was only weeks into the new school year when educators had to take on an aggressive mission to smoke out students who try to vape at school.
Frisco ISD has also taken issue with students vaping at school.
Crosthwaite said the results are unacceptable.
“That is why we must reset the vapor category in the U.S. and earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with regulators, Attorneys General, public health officials and other stakeholders to combat underage use,” he said. “We will support the upcoming FDA flavor policy and will follow the PMTA process.”
As part of the review of policies and practices, JUUL said the company has already:
- Refrained from lobbying the administration on its draft flavor guidance.
- Suspended all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the U.S.
- Stopped the sale of mango, creme, fruit and cucumber pods online in the U.S., pending FDA review.
- Announced a restructuring plan aimed at aligning the company’s organization and resources behind key priorities: earning trust by reducing and preventing underage use, investing in scientific research to ensure the quality of its PMTA application in the U.S., and expanding its commitment to develop new technology.
- Ceased active support of Proposition C in San Francisco.
