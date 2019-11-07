WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. is recalling more than two million pounds of chicken products over fears they “may be “contaminated” with metal.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the contaminated items were produced between October 21, 2019 and November 4, 2019.
The contaminated products include several ready-to-cook items, including whole chicken, wings, and breast meat. The notice says the tainted meat was shipped to locations in Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.
FSIS officials are concerned some products may be frozen and in institutional freezers. Institutions that have purchased the products are being urged not to serve them. Officials say the items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
So far, there have been no confirmed reports of any health issues related to consumption of the recalled chicken products.
You must log in to post a comment.