NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Here comes the rain again! Today’s forecast certainly falls in the icky category.
A strong cold front moves through during the morning, bringing widespread, heavy rain at times. Along with the wet weather comes a sharp drop in temperatures and gusty, cold north winds.
It’s another sudden fall to winter change — short sleeves in the morning and winter coats in the afternoon.
While morning temperatures started in the 60s, the thermometer will drop and send temperatures into the 50s by morning rush hour and into the 40s by midday-early afternoon.
Hello cold front!
Big temperature gradient showing up across NTX! It's 43º in Graham, 56º in Fort Worth, 65º in Dallas.#dfwwx pic.twitter.com/uOpiI46cZA
— Anne Elise Parks (@anneeliseparks) November 7, 2019
The heaviest rain will happen in the morning, but with the cold front moving through there will be scattered chances through most of the day.
The weather will dry out Friday — just in time for the weekend.
While it will be dry, overnight lows Friday will dip into the 30s before a warmup. High temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will be around 70°.
You must log in to post a comment.