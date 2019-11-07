WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Radar | Details | Colder Temps Moving In
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Anne Elise Parks
Filed Under:DFW News, North Texas Weather, ponding, Rain, road conditions, showers, storms, Texas Weather, Weather, Wet Roads, wet weather

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Here comes the rain again! Today’s forecast certainly falls in the icky category.

A strong cold front moves through during the morning, bringing widespread, heavy rain at times. Along with the wet weather comes a sharp drop in temperatures and gusty, cold north winds.

It’s another sudden fall to winter change — short sleeves in the morning and winter coats in the afternoon.

While morning temperatures started in the 60s, the thermometer will drop and send temperatures into the 50s by morning rush hour and into the 40s by midday-early afternoon.

The heaviest rain will happen in the morning, but with the cold front moving through there will be scattered chances through most of the day.

The weather will dry out Friday — just in time for the weekend.

While it will be dry, overnight lows Friday will dip into the 30s before a warmup. High temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will be around 70°.

Anne Elise Parks

Comments