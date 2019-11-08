NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The sun reemerged Friday afternoon, but temperatures dropped into the low 50s as the winds died down by evening.
The normal high is closer to 70 but why be normal?
For those of you headed out to Friday night football, grab a jacket or coat.
Temperatures hover in the mid-40 most of the night as winds turn to the south and keep most of us out of the 30s overnight.
And what to expect this weekend? Wonderful Fall days with highs Saturday in the upper 60s, low 70s on Sunday (but breezy).
And then another cold front arrives Monday morning dropping temperatures from the 60s to the low 40s with a cold, windy rain.
We are expecting the first hard freeze of the season on Tuesday morning. This is when the low hits 28 degrees and any water inside plants freezes.
If the first early freeze of Halloween (and the next night) didn’t kill your warm-season plants, this will.
