HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Haltom City are on the lookout for a man they believe may be connected to two separate sexually-natured attacks on high school students from Haltom High School.

The first incident happened on Wednesday, when a 17-year-old student reported a man following her as she walked to school.

She said that man then later exposed himself and performed a lewd act in front of her.

On Thursday, another teenaged girl reported having her breast groped by a man fitting a similar description on a park path behind the school.

In both cases the man ran away.

Investigators say the description is vague, but they are looking for a white man between 20 and 25-years-old about 5’9’’ with brown hair.

Haltom City Police Sergeant Eric Peters says students should be vigilant and walk in pairs or groups whenever possible.

“If you’re walking by yourself just be aware of your surroundings,” he said. “Don’t be on your phone don’t have your headphones in just be aware of your surroundings.”

A Birdville ISD spokesperson said the incidents happened off school property but they are still cooperating with Haltom City Police in their investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Haltom City Police at 817-222-7000.