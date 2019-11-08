OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — She was 19-years-old when her boyfriend abused her and her children, ultimately breaking the ribs and femur of their 3-month-old daughter. He pled guilty to the abuse and was released on probation — she was sentenced to 30 years for failing to “protect” her child.

Now after serving 15 years of that sentence Tondalao Hall is scheduled to be released from an Oklahoma prison.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says Governor Kevin Stitt has signed the commutation sentence of Hall and she is to be released Friday morning.

The now 35-year-old mother’s release comes about one month after the state Pardon and Parole Board voted unanimously to recommend that Stitt commute her sentence to time served, which ironically is the sentence her then-boyfriend, Robert Braxton Jr., received.

Braxton was released from jail the same day he pled guilty, with a sentence of two years time served plus eight years probation.

Oklahoma County District Judge Ray Elliott said he determined Hall’s sentence in part because he thought she should have testified more forcefully against Braxton. “I think, in my opinion, that she lied on some issues under oath,” Elliot said. “That’s just my opinion, which I have the right to have, in light of I’m her sentencing judge.”

Hall had always maintained that she was fearful about her life and the safety of her children while she was in a relationship with Braxton and that that fear continued as she testified against him.

The disparity of the sentences outraged women’s rights groups and brought further attention to Oklahoma’s high rate of incarceration, particularly of women.