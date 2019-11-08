KYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A substitute teacher for Hays CISD, south of Austin, was arrested Friday afternoon after she allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old girl in a classroom.
Tiffani Shadell Lankford, 32, is charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault.
The incident was recorded on a cell phone and shared on social media.
It happened in a foreign language class at Lehman High School in Kyle, about 22 miles southwest o f Austin.
The teenaged student was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said what led up to the attack.
Lankford was arrested after several videos that showed the assault were presented to deputies.
“Under no circumstance is that behavior tolerated at Lehman High School or in Hays CISD,” Lehman Principal Karen Zuniga told CBS Austin. “We take the safety and security of our students seriously. We took swift action when this incident occurred and will do everything necessary to protect our students.”
Lankford had worked for Hays CISD since August 30 when she underwent orientation training, according to the district.
You must log in to post a comment.