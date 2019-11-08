DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A staff member of the University of North Texas System has resigned after she used a racial slur during a panel discussion on hate speech Thursday evening, the UNT president said.
President Neal Smatresk said Caitlin Sewell, the UNT System assistant general counsel, “used a racial epithet” during a panel in Denton called When Hate Comes To Campus, which discusses the legal aspects of the first amendment and freedom of speech.
“As leaders of the University of North Texas System and the University of North Texas, we are very aware of the impact Ms. Sewell’s comments have had on our community, and we approach the situation with regret and determination,” Smatresk said in a statement.
Statement regarding “When Hate Comes to Campus” comments and outcome — A Joint Message from the Chancellor and the President pic.twitter.com/dxQNW3OWCt
— Neal Smatresk (@UNTPrez) November 8, 2019
The university’s newspaper, the North Texas Daily, reported that she said the n-word during the panel.
Smatresk said Sewell resigned from her position Friday morning.
“In the coming days and weeks, it is our intention to engage in a dialogue with students and campus leaders regarding ways we can continue to foster a culture of diversity that is UNT,” Smatresk said.
