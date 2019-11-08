  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(CBS 11) – The Wheel of Fortune taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine.

Sajak, 73, is reportedly resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work.

“Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White (L) and host Pat Sajak speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at the Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images)

Taping resumed Friday as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.

Wheel of Fortune is taped well in advance, so you won’t see White serve as host until December.

Here’s to a speedy recovery for Pat!

(courtesy: Wheel of Fortune)

Wheel of Fortune airs Monday through Friday on CBS 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Sajak and White have co-hosted the show since the early 1980s.

She filled in for him once before for one segment of the show, when Sajak had laryngitis in 1996

