DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to Baylor Hospital after getting shot multiple times in a Pleasant Grove neighborhood Friday night.
Around 11:18 p.m. Nov. 8, police were sent to a shooting call in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. When officers arrived, a group of individuals standing around the call location stated that no one had been shot, but unknown individuals in a red vehicle drove down the street shooting.
Police were later updated that a male arrived by private transport at Dallas Regional Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds from the incident.
When officers got to the hospital, witnesses in the waiting area explained they were also at the original call location when shots were fired, collaborating with statements from witnesses officers originally spoke to.
The victim, 16, was struck by the gunfire and airlifted from Dallas Regional to Baylor Hospital, where he is now in stable condition.
There are currently no suspects in custody and this is an ongoing investigation.
