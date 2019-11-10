ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys are hoping the now-famous black cat of MetLife Stadium continues to be a good omen.
It’s now part of the team’s starting lineup against the Minnesota Vikings.
During a short video on AT&T Stadium’s big screen before kickoff, the black cat was introduced as “#9 MVP Rally Cat.”
Tonight's #DallasCowboys starters… *wait for it#SNF | #MINvsDAL pic.twitter.com/P001S9Yumh
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 11, 2019
The black cat took the nation by storm after it ran onto the field during last week’s Monday Night Football game between the Cowboys and New York Giants.
It ran onto the field with about four minutes left in the first half as the Cowboys trailed 9-3. It proved to be bad luck for the Giants.
The Cowboys went on to win that game 37-18.
The team hopes the cat can give them more good luck Sunday night against the Vikings.
