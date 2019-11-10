Update: The deadline has been extended until Nov. 22.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas mother is fighting for her baby’s life as Cook Children’s Hospital plans to remove her off life support.

Nine-month-old Tinslee Lewis has never seen the outside of a hospital, and her mother is afraid she will never have that opportunity.

Her mother, Trinity Lewis, said Tinslee was diagnosed with Ebstien Anomaly, a heart defect, which — in Tinslee’s case — caused her heart to be so enlarged that it pressed against her right lung, causing chronic lung disease. She has had three surgeries and has also been on a ventilator for roughly two months.

Texas has a “10 day law,” in which medical facilities can withdraw treatment unless the family can transfer the patient to another facility.

She said the hospital gave her paperwork last Thursday, and since then she has been trying to find a hospital that will take her daughter, but some are just now starting to get back to her.

Lewis said she is hoping for and extension so she has more time.

“I just don’t think that what they’re doing to my baby is [right], because she’s not brain dead. She’s there. And she has overcome so much I know she’ll be OK this time,” Lewis said.

She is now hoping to catch the ears of the ethics committee, doctors, or just anyone behind the final decision to extend the deadline.

Cook’s has since come out with a statement: