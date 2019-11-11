NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas is preparing for the coldest dose of weather yet this season as an arctic front heads our way for Veterans Day.

The front brings a sharp and sudden temperature drop, gusty north winds, and a slight chance for rain followed by our first hard freeze of the season.

Temperatures by midday Monday will be in the 40s with 30s arriving by the afternoon. North winds gusting up to 40-45 mph will send wind chill values into the 20s Monday afternoon and into the teens overnight. To account for the extreme wind, a Wind Advisory is in effect for all of North Texas Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

Monday night, our attention turns towards bitterly cold conditions with temperatures falling into the mid-upper 20s for our first hard freeze.

Tuesday morning will be unusually cold. The high Tuesday in Dallas is forecast for 41° – 25 to 30 degrees below average for the date. By Tuesday night, Dallas is forecast for a low of 27 degrees.

“It’s unusually cold but we’ve been colder for the dates of November 11 and November 12,” said CBS 11 Meteorologist Anne Elise Parks. “The record low temperature for November 12 is 21º set back in 1911.”

It’s been almost 30 years since we were this cold this early in the season. The cold weather will make it feel like we’re in the end of winter rather than late fall.

The cold front is expected to sending temperatures plunging below freezing all the way south to the Gulf Coast.

This bone-chilling air mass impacts most of the country. People living in parts of the Texas Panhandle up to Tulsa, Oklahoma, should allow extra time driving on Monday to allow for icy, slippery conditions. Snow is in the forecast across the Midwest and Northeastern U.S.