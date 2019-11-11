MELISSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An umpire will be reunited with the man who saved his life at the Celina versus Melissa football game last month.
Dennis Bennett, 69, was working as an umpire at the Oct. 18 game when he went into sudden cardiac arrest during the fourth quarter.
Luckily, Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Physician at Texas Health Allen Dr. Andrew Parker, was volunteering on the sidelines when Bennett collapsed.
Dr. Parker rushed to help Bennett, but he was unresponsive and had no pulse. The doctor and an athletic trainer then administered CPR and electrical shocks on Bennett on the field, and after the first round of shocks, he gasped and regained a pulse. He was shortly transported to a local hospital.
Bennett has been officiating games for more than 25 years.
The Bennett family and Dr. Parker will be meeting for the first time since the incident at Allen Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Nov. 13 at 11:15 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.