KYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tiffany Lankford, the Texas substitute teacher accused of assaulting a student in Kyle, Texas last Friday, is free on bond. Lankford’s violent outburst was captured on cell phone video. It shows the substitute teacher throwing a female student to the floor and stomping on her head.
“It makes me very angry it makes me feel sad for that child,” said Consuelo Juarez, who has a child attend Lehman High School. “I feel like nobody can get in to help her because they were probably very scared.”
Lankford, 32, was arrested at the school and charged with a second degree felony of aggravated assault.
Students posted another video appearing to show Lankford holding down the student when the teen swung her arm at Lankford’s face, before the substitute attacked her.
Lehman High Principal Karen Zuniga released a statement saying, ” “We took swift action when this incident occurred and will do everything necessary to protect our students.”
The student was treated and released from the emergency room.
Her family’s attorney released the following statement:
“We are shocked and disgusted after seeing the abuse and excessive force used in this teacher’s attempt to discipline a special needs child.”
Hays County ISD fired Lankford. She had worked in the district since August 2019.
