



Looking for a new favorite bakery that don’t cost a fortune?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most noteworthy affordable bakeries in Plano, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to enjoy baked goods on a budget.

1. Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe

Photo: Hannah N./Yelp

Topping the list is Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe. Located at 2001 Coit Road, Suite 301, the cafe, which serves bubble tea, breads, pastries and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive bakery in Plano, boasting 4.5 stars out of 292 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Arvind R., who reviewed Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe on Sept. 22, wrote, “Excellent spot for cakes and boba tea. Their cakes are always fresh, and [they] have very quick turnaround times.”

Raymond C. noted, “Great place to hang out and have some pastries! I love their buns and their cakes. The environment here is great, as well. Nice place to sit down with some friends and hang out for awhile.”

2. Millstone Bakery

Photo: Sam D./Yelp

Next up is Millstone Bakery, situated at 3020 Legacy Drive, Suite 150. With 4.5 stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp, the establishment, which specializes in cakes, cupcakes, breads, sandwiches and other baked goods, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an economical option.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Millstone Bakery.

“Try our daily fresh-baked bread from scratch, along with our delicious sandwiches,” it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “We do decorated cakes for all occasions [such as] birthdays, weddings [and] graduation. We also have pastries, cupcakes, decorated cookies, macarons, cake pops and coffee, latte or espresso.”

3. Tiff’s Treats

Photo: Cam S./Yelp

This location of the popular chain Tiff’s Treats, settled at 5760 State Highway 121, Suite 155, is another exceptional choice, with Yelpers giving the reasonably priced bakery, which offers desserts and a cookie delivery service, 4.5 stars out of 117 reviews.

Yelper Jamillah W., who reviewed Tiff’s Treats on Aug. 17, raved, “Tiff’s Treats offer some of the best treats in town. I’m talking warm, soft and flavorful cookies that will leave your mouth watering for more.”

And Rukshana M. added, “I was really craving for some fresh-baked cookies, so thought to stop by here. … All the cookies were great, but my absolute favorite was the chocolate oatmeal. Amazing!”

4. Sugar Ray’s Bake Shop

Photo: Larissa W./Yelp

Sugar Ray’s Bake Shop, a bakery known for its cupcakes and other confections, is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 114 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4021 Preston Road, Suite 624, to give it a try for yourself.

If you’re hungry for more information, we found these details about Sugar Ray’s Bake Shop.

“Sugar Ray’s Bake Shop began baking for customers in 2011,” states the history section of the business’ Yelp profile. “I have created my own recipes, and have over 50 different flavors of cupcakes that are rotated for sale at the shop!”

Regarding what the business is known for, “Sugar Ray’s Bake Shop specializes in award-winning, gourmet cupcakes every day, along with made-to-order crêpes,” as written on Yelp in the specialty section.

5. Fadias Bakery and Deli

Photo: Shyama S./Yelp

At last, check out Fadias Bakery and Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp. You’ll find the budget-friendly Lebanese outlet by heading over to 910 W. Parker Road, Suite 100D.

In the words of Fadias Bakery and Deli’s Yelp bio, “This mom-and-pop shop provides delicious Lebanese cuisine at an affordable price!”

In terms of signature items, “Middle Eastern [pastries] and sweets” it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.